St. Luke’s Plaza location now offering walk-thru testing thanks to Black & Veatch solution

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A key to winning the battle against the coronavirus is testing, so more and more drive-up testing locations are popping up across the metro.

But what if you don’t have a car?

St. Luke’s Hospital on the Plaza is now offering walk-thru testing, courtesy of a metro engineering firm that found a solution.

It’s called RAMHS — a Rapid Modular Health System — and it’s saving lives, even if you might mistake it for a dumpster.

St. Luke’s Health System has been doing drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at its hospitals now for more than a month. But they quickly discovered a challenge for conducting drive thru testing in a city where not everyone has a car.

Bringing them into facilities with other patients wasn’t the best option.

“One of the reasons we want to have the ability to test patients without having to come into their doctors offices is because we can limit access to the number of people that come into contact with someone who is potentially infected,” Dr. Marc Larsen with St. Luke’s said.

Tents have been used across the country, but they aren’t all that comfortable and have been prone to succumb to weather potentially putting valuable tests at risk.

So they turned to Black and Veatch’s Growth Accelerator, which came up with the Rapid Modular Health System.

RELATED: Black and Veatch receives hundreds of submissions for COVID-19 response grants

They’re scalable, intermodal containers transformed into comfortable, plug-and-play sites for COVID-19 screening.

The company is customizing them for both hospitals’ and companies’ needs and getting them shipped off in 48 hours.

The one at St. Luke’s has room for five health professionals, the person being tested and also a waiting room with room for social distancing. And it’s wheelchair accessible.

“The RAMHS System is also designed to be disinfected and cleaned easily,” said Dave Johnson, Black and Veatch’s Growth Accelerator leader. “It has fiberglass walls with rubberized flooring. It’s climate controlled and can be adjusted for positive/negative pressure depending on the needs.”

St. Luke’s is still seeing 30-50 people at its drive thru testing sites daily, but the health system said 20-30 without transportation are walking through. They’re by appointment only, and people who board a bus to take a test are encouraged to wear a mask.

Black and Veatch is also in contact with rural Kansas and Missouri communities without nearby hospitals to deploy the systems there, which can be customized for drive-thru testings if need be.