Staff member at El Dorado Correctional Facility tests positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. — A staff member at the El Dorado Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19, the Kansas Department of Corrections announced Friday.

KDOC says the staff member is a man over the age of 30, but other details about his identity were withheld for privacy reasons.

Prisons across the country have become hot spots for COVID-19 infections. This is the first confirmed case at El Dorado, but there have been 250 confirmed cases at Lansing Correctional Facility, including two inmate deaths.

COVID-19 cases have also been confirmed at Topeka Correctional Facility, Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex and the Wichita Work Release Facility.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is working to contact people that may have been in close contact with the El Dorado staff member.

