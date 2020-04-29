Staff member tests positive for coronavirus at Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex

TOPEKA, Kan. — A staff member at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex has tested positive for the coronavirus, making it the fourth corrections facility in the state with at least one confirmed case.

Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced the positive case on April 29. The person is a female staffer over the age of 20.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is working with the Shawnee County Health Department to investigate possible contact the staffer may have had with others, both inside and outside of the facility.

“Corrections is essential work during this pandemic and always,” Zmuda said.

Other facilities with confirmed cases include the Lansing Correctional Facility, the Wichita Work Release Facility and the Topeka Correctional Facility.

The Lansing facility has struggled with the pandemic, as dozens of cases ripped through the facility, ultimately killing an inmate. In the middle of the pandemic, inmates rioted, breaking windows and setting fires for nearly half a day.

The KJCC is the state’s only juvenile prison with 154 current inmates.