Starlight announces its return to full capacity before raising the curtain on Broadway shows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Broadway returns to Starlight in less than a month, and it will happen in front of a full house.

The theatre announced Monday that it will open at full capacity in June.

After canceling concerts and the Broadway season in 2020, Starlight said it has a full calendar planned for 2021.

It starts with “Godspell” on June 22, 2021, followed by “The Illusionists” in July. “On Your Feet!” takes the stage in September and Jimmy Buffett’s “Escape to Margaritaville” rounds out the Broadway season.

Single tickets to all Broadway shows are now available.

Concerts are also returning to Starlight. Lindsey Stirling, The Doobie Brothers and Jason Mraz will each take the stage at the venue this summer.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android