State of Emergency banning large gatherings is already affecting local businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- On Thursday, Mayor Quinton Lucas ordered a State of Emergency to prevent the spread of COVID-19, banning large gatherings of 1,000 people or more.

With events canceled or postponed at the Kauffman Center, Sprint Center, convention center and more, the coronavirus has already touched Kansas City in a major way.

Larry Sprang owns Visual FX, specializing in video walls and special effects.

Besides canceled corporate gigs, Sprang has lost a jobs with the NCAA, an event at Union Station and the Greater Kansas City Home Show at Bartle Hall.

"The scary thing is that cancellations are happening so quickly," Sprang said. "My truck was loaded to go to the Home and Garden Show, and we were loading in this morning and got a call at 9 o’clock for a 9:30 load in -- canceled.”

While KCMO officials say COVID-19 has not hit the city nearly as hard as others, the State of Emergency is to prevent that from happening. Canceling large gatherings is a way to promote social distancing, so the virus doesn't spread quickly.

"It’s still much higher that you’re going to die from a motor vehicle crash in the city or other things that we aren’t reacting quite the same way," said KCMO Director of Health Dr. Rex Archer. "That can change though."

Sprang hopes this plan works and Kansas City will be open for business soon. If not, this State of Emergency could put small businesses out of business. The damage has already started.

“(Some companies) just have no way to make payroll over the next several months because all of their income has basically ceased to exist for the next month, two months right now," Sprang said. "And is that gets longer and longer. It could affect even being able stay open.”

City officials are aware of that burden.

"We have a large population in the city that live paycheck to paycheck, that are having trouble making their rent, that are having trouble feeding their kids. And if they can’t get this work with these various events we have other health consequences of these decisions," Dr. Archer said.

"So that’s why we’re looking at this for only 21 days, to kind of see what is the negative affects of these decisions and occurrences because they are significant also.”

Heath officials stress social distancing, which means you should stand two arm lengths away from other people. Whether standing in line somewhere or talking to people anywhere you go in public.

Health officials say there are people walking around the metro infected with COVID-19. Most people who get it will have little to no effects but Archer is very concerned about people at high risk: those with underlying health conditions and folks 60 and older.

Archer is urging people not to visit loved ones in senior living centers until they have a better handle on how COVID-19 will evolve in the metro.

If things get worse, Lucas can expand the State of Emergency and order evacuations, close businesses and do anything else he feels would protect lives and property.