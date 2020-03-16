State of Kansas takes steps to try and limit spread of COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOPEKA, Kan. -- Health officials are expecting the number of COVID-19 cases to rise significantly over the next two to three weeks. That's why government officials in Kansas are urging schools to close this week, as they think it'll help lessen the blow.

Right now it's not a matter of "if" COVID-19 will continue to spread, but rather, how to slow it down. Sunday evening, Governor Laura Kelly announced the steps Kansas will take to combat the infectious disease.

"This was not an easy decision. We’re recommending temporary closure of our schools to give educators time to make plans for the safest learning environment possible moving forward," Kelly said.

Kelly says the Kansas State Board of Education has formed an expert task force. They'll look at how to move schools online and how to assist students who don't have internet access.

The task force will also look at how schools can continue to assist in providing meals and childcare for those who need it.

"That’s why we appointed this task force, knowing that right now we don’t think it’s necessary to shutter the schools for the rest of the semester. But we want to be able to plan for that," Kelly said.

In Kansas, there have been nine positive COVID-19 tests -- six cases in Johnson County and one death in Wyandotte County. The state says there's been 166 tests that have come back negative.

"The things that we do protective now, give us time over time to respond. So that you can get enough masks and other things into the system," Dr. Jeff Colyer said.

If people take the right steps we could be back on the road to recovery sooner rather than later.

"It is time to be aware of the need to be very careful. It is time to be respectful of others who are vulnerable. It is time to use common sense safety measures. This remains the best defense against COVID-19," Kelly said.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is recommending a 14-day quarantine for people who've traveled from places with known wide-spread community transmission.