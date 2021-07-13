State of Missouri offers free in-home COVID-19 tests to all residents

A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample from a student to test for COVID-19 at the Brooklyn Health Medical Alliance urgent care pop up testing site in New York City. New York’s governor (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — People living across Missouri are eligible for free at-home COVID-19 tests.

Missourians can order the free testing kits online. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the kits will be delivered in two days from the order. Each nasal swab kit comes with instructions and free shipping. The kits need to be returned to a FedEx collection site within 24 hours of taking the test. Results are provided by email within two days.

Each kit is good for six months.

The state of Missouri said that as cases spike for a second time, testing continues to be important. Not everyone who has COVID-19, or a variant, shows symptoms, but they can still spread the virus.