Student living on UCM campus tested positive for the coronavirus

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — A student at the University of Central Missouri who was living on compus tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials with the school said in a statement.

The student self-quarantined after realizing they may have been exposed by someone they were visiting outside of Johnson County, Missouri, according to the statement.

The student is no longer considered contagious.

Health officials are in the process of tracking down those who the student may have had contact with while infected. The school is working with the Johnson County Community Health Services to follow the right protocols.

The school has already moved to strictly online coursework and has implemented enhanced cleaning measures, according to the statement. A “work remote” mandate for all non-essential employees will go into effect on March 29 through May 1.

People can follow the school’s updates on the main page of its website, here.