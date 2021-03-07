Sunday marks one year since first reported case of COVId-19 in KC metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday, March 7, marks one year since the first positive COVID-19 case was reported in the Kansas City metro.

The case was located in Johnson County, Kansas. The patient was reported to be a woman under the age of 50.

The same day Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the first reported case in St. Louis County.

The previous day on March 6, 2020, former President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak that had killed 12 people in the U.S. at the time and had infected more than 200.

The legislation provided federal public health agencies with money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments and helps state and local governments prepare and respond to the threat.

The following week, the National Collegiate Athletic Association canceled its popular college basketball tournament, the women’s basketball tournament and all other winter and spring championships. The NBA also suspended its season.

The rapid spread of the virus has had a major impact on financial markets, travel and has affected everyday life in the United States and around the world.

Since March 7, 2020, there have been 295,861 total reported cases of COVID-19 in the state of Kansas with 4,812 deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Missouri had had 480,643 confirmed cases with 8,161 deaths.