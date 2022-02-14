KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Supporters have stopped their effort to reinstate a mask mandate for school children in eastern Jackson County, but say they may push for it again if there’s another surge of COVID-19.

With the number of COVID patients needing hospital care dropping, mask supporters didn’t have the votes to bring back a mask mandate for school children in the eastern suburbs.

Opponents of the mask requirement cited letters from school boards in Blue Springs and Lee’s Summit, saying in effect that decisions about how best to keep kids safe in school should be left to them.

Mask supporters say those opposed to mandates never bring up local control when the Missouri Attorney General sues school boards that choose to implement mask mandates.

“Those same school boards were the ones that in the fall of last year, that were hoping we would pass some type of mask mandate,” Legislator Jalen Anderson, a mask supporter, said. “They did not want to do it on their own. They wanted us to provide some type of cover, and we did so.”

Mask supporters say they are angry over suggestions by some legislators that the proposal would result in children being jailed for violating the mask mandate. Crystal Williams said such statements only serve to fire up emotions and do not help solve a public health emergency.

Last week, public health officials say an average of 155 people a day were admitted to hospitals in Jackson County for Covid-19. That’s down more than 21 percent from the previous week.

