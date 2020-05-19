Survey: Majority of Kansans more concerned about economy than health, some hesitant to return to normal

TOPEKA, Kan. — A relatively small survey released by the Kansas Chamber of Commerce suggests that a majority of Kansans are concerned about the economy but are hesitant to return to some activities.

The survey of 500 registered voters in Kansas was conducted May 14-15.

According to the survey, 51% of people believe things in Kansas are headed in the right direction, versus 43% who believe the state is on the wrong track.

A majority of those surveyed, 54%, said economic damage was more concerning than the health risk related to the spread of coronavirus, while 77% of respondents said that it is time to loosen restrictions on businesses as long as safety guidelines are met.

Despite the growing concern about the economy, people remain hesitant to return to normal activities, with 38% of respondents saying they’re likely to eat at a restaurant in the next two weeks.

Even fewer people are willing to attend a religious gathering (33%), shop at a mall (27%), or attend a sporting event (17%).

The survey was conducted by Cole, Hargrave Snodgrass & Associates of Oklahoma City and has a margin of error of +/- 4.3%.

