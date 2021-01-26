Syringe size matters when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The University of Kansas Health System says it vaccinated more people than first expected simply by using a different syringe.

President Biden ordered manufacturers to step up the production of hyper-efficient syringes last week. Heath care workers, including those at the University of Kansas Health System discovered that by using the syringes, they could get an additional dose or two out of each vial of the Pfizer vaccine.

The specialized syringes use less “dead space.” Other common hospital syringes were filled with excess vaccine to prevent air bubbles, but prevented vaccinators from collecting unused vaccine for extra doses.

“We are consistently seeing 6 doses that we are getting out of our Pfizer vials,” Adam Meier, Director of Nursing-Ambulatory Operations at The University of Kansas Health System, said during a Facebook live Tuesday morning. “That is doing the recommended pull on those, we aren’t cutting, making any shortcuts those are actual doses we are getting out of those Pfizer vials.”

The extra doses allowed the University of Kansas Health System to vaccinate hundreds of additional people.

“We were able to get some from those first allocations from Pfizer, so we were able to vaccinate more people with those. Hopefully when the other doses are coming in now we are continuing to be able to vaccinate as many as needed with those Pfizer doses as well,” Dr. Dana Hawkinson, Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control, said.

The government will soon start counting six doses in each vial, instead of the original five. That has raised questions about the contract the U.S. government signed with Pfizer. The drug manufacturer charges the U.S. by the dose. There are reports that Pfizer may decrease shipment to the U.S. because of the extra doses.

The KDHE says Kansas does not need to worry about that.

“We are getting the same number of vials so eventually in a week or two we’ll report an uptick in the number of doses we’ve received because the Feds are going to start reporting the number of doses as if there are 6 per vial,” Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment said. “But they’re not going to cut down on the number of vials we are assured.”

President Biden says he believes the U.S. will still be able to reach his goal of vaccinating 100 million people in the first 100 days of his presidency.