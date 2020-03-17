Target and Hy-Vee shorten hours amid pandemic

Target and Hy-Vee are among the latest retail stores to shorten and modify their hours as a way to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Target announced its stores will now be closing at 9 p.m. local time. The early closure will allow employees to better clean and restock the store, according to a statement.

The retail giant will also be dedicating the first hour of shopping each day to “vulnerable guests,” including older shoppers and those with underlying health issues.

Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO of Target, said in a statement that the company is doing all it can to keep important products available to consumers.

As our team continues to adapt to the country’s fast-changing needs, we’re announcing plans to reduce our store hours and offer dedicated shopping hours for vulnerable guests. We’ll also maintain limits on select products and would ask guests to purchase only what they need so there’s enough supply to accommodate this increased demand.

Hy-Vee also announced an altered schedule. New store hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, according to a statement.

The company’s convenience stores will continue to operate under their normal hours. However, the store’s restaurants and bars will be closed indefinitely. This does not influence the in-store food service.

“This is an unprecedented situation for all of us,” Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president, said. “We’ve never dealt with anything like this before, and we know our customers haven’t either. We appreciate their patience and loyalty as we navigate these changing times.”

Dozens of other stores have either shortened hours or closed indefinitely. See a collective list, here.

FOX4 is tracking the coronavirus. Stay informed by clicking or tapping, here.