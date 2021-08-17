Texas Gov. Abbott tests positive for COVID-19, now isolating

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

WICHITA FALLS — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office said.

Spokesman Mark Miner issued a statement about the governor’s positive results.

“Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result,” Miner wrote.

According to Miner, Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently.

Abbott will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily. He’s receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, Miner said.

“Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms. Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative.”

There have been breakthrough cases, which means fully vaccinated individuals contracting COVID-19, but health officials maintain that the large majority of positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths are now impacting people who are unvaccinated.

Health experts also stress that getting vaccinated significantly decreases the risk of being hospitalized or dying from the virus.

Vaccine breakthrough cases are expected. COVID-19 vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control. However, no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people. There will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention