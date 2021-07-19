Text for a vaccine: Option provides location and other information on your cell phone

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. Top officials at the World Health Organization said Monday, July 12 there is not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their populations instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Do you want to get a COVID-19 vaccination, but aren’t sure where to go? The answer is as close as your cell phone.

Anyone can text a zip code to GETVAX (438829) to get information about the closest place to get a vaccination. The option is also available in Spanish by texting a zip code to VACUNA (822862).

In seconds, you’ll have several locations to get a vaccine, which vaccine is available, and information about making an appointment, or if you can simply walk-in for a shot.

You can also respond if you need a ride or are looking for free childcare in order to get vaccinated.

There is also a free phone number to call for any additional questions.