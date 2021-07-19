Text for a vaccine: Option provides location and other information on your cell phone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Do you want to get a COVID-19 vaccination, but aren’t sure where to go? The answer is as close as your cell phone.
Anyone can text a zip code to GETVAX (438829) to get information about the closest place to get a vaccination. The option is also available in Spanish by texting a zip code to VACUNA (822862).
In seconds, you’ll have several locations to get a vaccine, which vaccine is available, and information about making an appointment, or if you can simply walk-in for a shot.
You can also respond if you need a ride or are looking for free childcare in order to get vaccinated.
There is also a free phone number to call for any additional questions.