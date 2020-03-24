These counties in and around the KC metro have ‘stay-at-home’ orders

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve, several government entities at both the state and local level have issued orders to help stop the spread of infection.

The situation is changing quickly, and it can be hard to keep track of who has ordered what. That’s why FOX4 has broken it down by state and county, including much the area surrounding the Kansas City metro.

On March 16, President Donald Trump released guidelines similar to those from the CDC, saying gatherings should be limited to 10 people and that schools should be closed for the next 15 days. While this serves as a recommended basis for the country to follow, other governments can and have enacted stricter measures.

Missouri

On Saturday, March 21, Gov. Mike Parson announced an order banning gatherings of 10 or more people. He defined these gatherings as “every plan or spontaneous event or meeting that would bring together more than 10 people in a single space at a given time.” He also said schools should remain closed during this time, though every district in the state had already closed voluntarily. This order lasts through April 6.

Kansas

Gov. Laura Kelly has announced her plan to also sign an order banning gatherings of 10 or more people. There was no immediate information on how long the order would last. On March 17, she had announced that all the schools in the state would switch to digital learning for the rest of the year, becoming the first state in the country to do so.

CORE4

Jackson County

City of Kansas City

Johnson County, Kan.

Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kan.

In a joint decision by the leaders of what they called the “CORE4” on March 21, these government groups announced a “stay-at-home” order, telling people to refrain from any gatherings and ordering non-essential businesses to close down. Here is a list of what counts as essential activities and essential businesses. School districts within these jurisdictions also agreed to remain digital during the order, which, as of right now, lasts through April 24.

Counties

Atchison County

On March 24, Atchison County announced a “shelter-in-place” order, similar to the “stay-at-home” orders in other nearby counties. Read the order and the list of essential activities and services, here.

Bates County

Bates County has not issued a “stay-at-home” order. The county is therefore beholden to the state order. Residents can stay updated by following the Bates County Health Center on Facebook. Other information can be found on their website.

Buchanan County

On March 23, Buchanan County announced an order asking residents to shelter in place, beginning on March 24. Read the order and the list of essential activities and services, here.

Caldwell County

Caldwell County has not issued a “stay-at-home” order. The county is therefore beholden to the state order. Find out more on the county website, here.

Cass County

On March 23, The Cass County Health Department announced a “stay-at-home” order, which goes into effect on March 24. Read the order, including a list of essential activities and businesses, here.

Clay County

On March 22, Clay County announced a “stay-at-home” order to go into effect on March 24. It states all non-essential activities and businesses must cease, but it provides a very extensive list of what qualifies as essential. The full order can be found, here.

Clinton County

Clinton County has not issued a “stay-at-home” order. Similar to Gov. Parson’s order and the guidelines set by the CDC, residents in Clinton County are ordered to stay away from gatherings of 10 or more people. The county has also adopted other policies from the state and federal government, keeping schools closed for the present time. Read more information on the county’s health department website, here.

Dekalb County

Dekalb County has not issued a “stay-at-home” order. The county is therefore beholden to the state order.

Douglas County

On March 22, Douglas County issued a “stay-at-home” order. The order begins on March 24 and ends on April 23. Residents can find more information on the county’s website, here.

Franklin County

On March 23, Franklin County issued an order limiting gatherings to less than 10 or more people beginning on March 24. However, the county has not issued a “stay-at-home” order. Residents can check for updates on the county website, here.

Johnson County, Mo.

Johnson County has not issued a “stay-at-home” order. The county is therefore beholden to the state order. Residents can follow county updates on the county website, here.

Lafayette County

Lafayette County has not issued a “stay-at-home” order. The county is therefore beholden to the state order. Residents can follow county updates on the local health website, here.

Leavenworth County

On March 23, Leavenworth County announced a “stay-at-home” order to go into effect on March 24. Read the order and the list of essential activities and businesses, here.

Linn County

Linn County has not issued a “stay-at-home” order. The coucnty is therefore beholden to the stae order. Residents can stay updated on the county’s website, here.

Miami County

On March 23, Miami County issued a “stay-at-home” order. The order goes into effect on March 25 and will last for 29 days, until April 23. Read the full order and the list of essential activities and businesses, here.

Platte County

On March 22, Platte County announced “additional limitations” on gatherings of 10 or more people. While the order is not explicitly called a “stay-at-home” order, it does order “limited isolation and other restraint on activity,” and it states people may leave their home only to perform essential activities. A list of what Platte County considers essential can be found in the order, here.

Ray County

Ray County has not issued a “stay-at-home” order. Officials have declared a state of emergency, but other than that, the county is beholden to the state order.