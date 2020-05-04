Third COVID-19 positive inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility dies

LANSING, Kan. — A third inmate COVID-19 positive inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility has died, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The inmate was a man over the age of 50 who tested positive for the virus May 1. He was taken to Providence Medical Center the same day and died Monday, May 4.

The inmate, which KDOC refused to identify, was serving an 85-month sentence for child sex charges. He had been in prison since July 2018.

This marks the third such death at the facility since April 26. Last week, KDOC announced prison-wide coronavirus testing at Lansing.

As of Monday, 380 inmates and 88 staff members tested positive for the virus, according to KDOC’s website.

