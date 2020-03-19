Third reported COVID-19 case reported in eastern Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Health Department is reporting a third case of coronavirus COVID-19 in eastern Jackson County Wednesday night.

The individual affected is said to be a man is his 70’s who had not recently traveled. The health department said they are working to identify any close contacts of the individual. Those that were exposed will be contacted by JACOHD as soon as possible. The individual is isolated appropriately.

“We encourage those in vulnerable populations, such as older adults and individuals with underlying illnesses, to take extra precautions during this time,” said Jackson County Health Department Director Bridgette Shaffer. “Practice social distancing, avoid crowds and travel, and stay home as much as possible.”

On Tuesday the health department reported a man in his 40’s who had recently traveled internationally tested positive and a woman in her 80’s who had not not traveled recently had both test positive for COVID-19.

The health department did not say which part of eastern Jackson County the three individuals are from.

A woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s were reported to be the first two positive COVID-19 cases out of Kansas City, Missouri Wednesday afternoon.

Besides this latest case, there have been 24 positive COVID-19 cases in Missouri with one death in Boone County.