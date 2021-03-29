Thousands more in Johnson County eligible for vaccine in Phase 5, but not enough supply still

OLATHE, Kan. — All Kansans over the age of 16 are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Johnson County Department of Health and Environment Director Dr. Sanmi Areola estimates approximately 470,000 Johnson County residents now qualify to be vaccinated under Phase 5.

“Now we have a lot more people that qualify for the not enough vaccine that we are getting,” Areola said.

This week, the county health department is expecting to receive a shipment of approximately 18,720 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Areola said all vaccine doses shipped to the county are used each week, but people are still waiting to get an appointment.

“Last week when we opened up appointments, most were taken within 20 minutes; all were taken within an hour,” Areola said.

Areola said, as of Monday, more than 75% of county residents over 65 years old had been vaccinated against the virus.

He said the county will continue to prioritize vulnerable populations, including people experiencing homelessness and those over the age of 65. Areola said the clinics will then vaccinate those who have filled out the county’s COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Survey.

“Right now, we are going to place less emphasis on Phase 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. Rather we want to create as many appointments as we can as soon as we can so you can get vaccinated,” Areola said.

The health department is finalizing plans to partner with private health care providers and clinics to administer the vaccine to people across the county through their primary care doctor.

“We are too large a county to depend on one, two or three clinics that the Department of Health and Environment is able to run,” Areola said.