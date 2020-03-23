Three COVID-19 cases being reported in Clay County

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 continues to spread across the Kansas City metro area and Clay County is no exception” said Director of Public Health Gary E. Zaborac. “We want to make it clear to everyone that prevention against COVID-19 should be taken seriously. At this time, we are asking everyone follow the shelter in place order to protect our families, friends, and neighbors and help to keep our health care facilities from being overwhelmed.”
The health center has begun a formal investigations into how each patient became infected with the disease and will attempt to notify anyone they have been in close contact with recently. However, the health center said the Kansas City region is already seeing cases of community spread, meaning the disease is so widespread that it is often unclear how a patient became infected.
On Sunday, Clay County joined other areas in the region in implementing stay-at-home orders for all who live and work in Clay County, beginning Tuesday and lasting until April 24. In addition to staying at home unless absolutely necessary, the health department urges the public to take other important actions at this time. These include washing hands well and often, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and objects and keeping six feet away from others when outside your home.
- Here is a list of what counts as essential activities and essential businesses during stay-at home order
Additionally, they ask if you are sick to isolate at home to prevent the spread of germs and only leave to seek medical care. If you experience symptoms such as cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, please call your health care provider or urgent care clinic to receive guidance and arrange a test if appropriate.