Three COVID-19 cases being reported in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — Three cases of coronavirus COVID-19 is being reported in Clay County Tuesday afternoon. These are the first cases in the county.

Clay County Public Health Center said the cases consist of one male and one female in their 50s and one woman in her 80s. The cases are unrelated. None of the individuals have recently traveled which indicates community spread is occurring.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 continues to spread across the Kansas City metro area and Clay County is no exception” said Director of Public Health Gary E. Zaborac. “We want to make it clear to everyone that prevention against COVID-19 should be taken seriously. At this time, we are asking everyone follow the shelter in place order to protect our families, friends, and neighbors and help to keep our health care facilities from being overwhelmed.”

The health center has begun a formal investigations into how each patient became infected with the disease and will attempt to notify anyone they have been in close contact with recently. However, the health center said the Kansas City region is already seeing cases of community spread, meaning the disease is so widespread that it is often unclear how a patient became infected.

On Sunday, Clay County joined other areas in the region in implementing stay-at-home orders for all who live and work in Clay County, beginning Tuesday and lasting until April 24. In addition to staying at home unless absolutely necessary, the health department urges the public to take other important actions at this time. These include washing hands well and often, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and objects and keeping six feet away from others when outside your home.