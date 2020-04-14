Three Jackson County inmates test positive for COVID-19

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Three inmates at the Jackson County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Darryl Forte announced Monday.

The inmates have been in isolation since last week and all of them are asymptomatic, according to the Sheriff.

Officials are monitoring the conditions of the inmates and are working with the Jackson County Health Department to keep inmates and staff members safe.

“Early preparation, including the gradual release of inmates has provided space that is being used to properly isolate inmates,” Forte said in a statement. “The safety, security and wellness of staff and inmates remain a top priority.”

