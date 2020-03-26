Tracking coronavirus cases in Kansas, Missouri and across the country

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As of Thursday, the United States has the highest number of known cases of coronavirus in the world with more than 83,000 according to tracking by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The US surpassed China, which had nearly 82,000, and Italy, which had nearly 81,000.

There have been more than 510,000 cases reported worldwide. The countries’ numbers are changing constantly and both the totals and the rank order of countries could change at any time.

The grim milestone comes just as US officials reported a new high for fatalities reported in a single day.

CNN reports at least 237 new deaths were confirmed Thursday in the United States, bringing the total number of deaths nationwide to at least 1,175.

There are resources to track the spread locally in Missouri and Kansas, across the country and around the world.

