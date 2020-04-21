Truman Medical Center launches mobile COVID-19 testing, focusing on KC’s urban core

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More coronavirus testing is happening around the metro.

On Tuesday, Truman Medical Center kicked off its second week of mobile COVID-19 testing at Morning Star Baptist Church in Kansas City’s urban core. Truman officials said it’s an effort to expand on testing that’s already taking place at its hospitals.

“We know that there are many challenges, sometimes transportation or other issues, in getting people to testing,” Truman Medical Center President and CEO Charlie Shields said.

Truman is targeting the urban core area, as it’s one of the hardest hit in the city.

According to the Kansas City Health Department, there’s 432 confirmed coronavirus cases, along with 13 deaths in Kansas City as of Tuesday afternoon. Majority of those cases have been in the 3rd and 5th districts.

“This is one of the ways of knowing what we need to do, who needs a test. And so doing, it will help people to know. Then knowing that they have it, they can get treatment,” Morning Star Baptist Church Pastor John Miles said.

You have to be experiencing coronavirus symptoms — such as fever, tiredness and dry cough — to be tested at Truman’s mobile units.

“I’ve had a sore throat. I have sinus problems. But it’s better to get tested than take a chance walking around with a virus and infecting other people,” Kansas City resident Alfred White said.

Truman Medical Center said it’s not requiring proof of payment, but people do need to call ahead of time to set up an appointment.

“It’s important that they’re here in the urban core because the urban core is actually where it’s needed,” Miles said.

Hospital officials believe testing more people is key to helping our government leaders create a more concrete timeline on our return to normalcy.

The mobile testing will be at St. James United Methodist Church on Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Second Baptist Church on 39th Street.

The medical center said they’ll probably have more mobile testing sites in the future.