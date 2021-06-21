Truman Medical Centers creates new center for long haul COVID-19 patients

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise in parts of Missouri, thousands of others are battling a different, yet similar, battle.

The so-called ‘long haul’ or ‘long haulers’ with COVID-19.

As a result, Truman Medical Centers, University Health has assembled a diverse team of experts for its new Center for COVID Recovery.

“And so this is for patients who have persistent symptoms after they’ve contracted Covid,” Truman Medical’s Dr. Mark Steele told FOX4. “Typically, we’re looking at people having symptoms beyond 90 days from diagnosis.”

The symptoms from long haul syndrome make up a long list of ailments including: chest pain, irregular heartbeat, light headedness, brain fog, depression, persistent cough, fatigue, headache, decreased activity level, body aches shortness of breath, abdominal pain, and loss of taste and smell.

“These can be devastating to people. They can really cause problems if they have no energy, can’t get up out of bed and go to work, and also be very depressed or suffer with anxiety,” Steele said.

If you’d like to call to schedule a health screening, the number is 816-631-3533.

“We have some really expert behavioral health people here at Truman Medical Centers,” Steele said. “Behavioral health specialists who are part of this multi-disciplinary program that we have, so we have a number of specialists from many different scopes of work here at the hospital.”