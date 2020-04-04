Trump considering 2nd task force for reopening the country, Dr. Fauci continues to stress social distancing

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 01: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks from the press briefing room with members of the White House coronavirus Task Force April 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. After announcing yesterday that COVID-19 could kill between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans, the Trump administration is also contending with the economic effects of the outbreak as the stock market continues to fall, businesses remain closed, and companies lay off and furlough employees. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump said he thinks it’s a good idea to get another task force together to work on a plan for reopening the country in a news conference on April 4.

“We have to open our country,” President Trump said. “The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself. We got to get our country open.”

Trump talked about opening the country after a reporter brought up a tweet talking about a second task force. Earlier in the day, he retweeted FOX News anchor Dana Perino, who said the task force should be made up of “a nonpartisan/bipartisan mix of experts across industry sectors.”

When asked if he had a date in mind, Trump said there wasn’t a specific date, but he was hoping it was sooner rather than later.

“We think by the end of August, we’ll be in great shape,” Trump said in reference to the Republican National Convention.

Dr. Anthony Fauci stressed that people need to remain at home whenever possible and maintain social distancing.

“Clearly it works,” Fauci said. “Washington state was the first to get hit… they put in really good mitigation… they’re doing well… As sobering and as difficult as this is, what we are doing is making a difference.”

Trump also referenced Los Angeles, the country’s second-largest city, as a city doing very well mitigating the coronavirus. As of 4 p.m. on Saturday, the city had 4,566 with 89 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins map. Those numbers are much lower than New York City, which had 63,306 infections with 1,905 deaths.

Spain and Italy’s rate of infection is slowing, according to the same source.

Trump also maintained his position on keeping the “stay-at-home” decisions up to state governors. Eight states remain without such an order.

Watch the full news conference, here.

