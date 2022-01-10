Twitter bot helping Kansas City find available COVID-19 tests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Coming across a COVID-19 test has become a challenge, with not just a lack of testing sites, but shelves empty of the at-home test.

“Yes there was trouble finding COVID test…the home test were almost non-existent” Julie Miller, who was traveling in from New Orleans, said.

But she’s not the only one

“My parents were trying to find COVID tests because we have elderly grandparents and there was nowhere around town that they could find them,” Anna Thompson said. “They had to end up driving 2 hours out of town to get them.”

This comes as cases all across the metro are on the rise, including COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“There is such rapid spread of omicron on top of delta that we’re going to see the ability to staff things drop like a rock,” Dr. Steven Stites, Chief Medical officer at the University of Kansas Health System, said.

A realization that is becoming more and more known to everyday Kansas Citians.



“With a spike of COVID cases, and especially around the holidays, people are wanting to get tested, especially if they have symptoms,” Peter Carnesciali, Creator of KC Vaccine Watch, said.



With demand up, the availability of tests seemingly has dropped, but Carnesciali, a software engineer, is hoping to point his tens-of-thousands of followers in the metro where they need to go.



Creating a software to alert when CVS tests open up then that quickly translated into tweets that anyone with a Twitter can access, alerting you where you can find a test if you need one.



“If we are going to be in this testing shortage, then I think this could be a helpful way for people to find their test appointment,” Carnersciali said.



The page is switching its focus from vaccines to tests as this latest surge runs it’s course across KC, the hope for this software engineer is that the “Bot” won’t be needed



“My hope is that we can get COVID behind us and people can stay safe. And I hope that bots like this aren’t needed,” Carnesciali said.