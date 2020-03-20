Two Mizzou employees test positive for coronavirus, university says

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri announced Friday that two employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

Both immediately quarantined themselves and are now recovering at home, the university said.

The university did not release any further details, such as the employees’ ages or if the cases are travel-related.

Health officials are working with the MU employees to identify who they might have come into contact with recently.

Boone County now has 10 cases of the virus, according to the city of Columbia. The county also recorded Missouri’s first death from coronavirus when a patient in their 60s died Wednesday.