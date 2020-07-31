Two new COVID-19 clusters identified at Independence church, Kansas City lodge

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Jackson County health officials are now tracking two new COVID-19 clusters after dozens have tested positive for the virus.

The first stems from an Independence church where there are currently 30 confirmed cases, according to the Jackson County Health Department.

The agency said the cases resulted from an exposure at Old Paths Baptist Church, located on Shrank Avenue just off 40 Highway, between July 19-24. The church had services on July 19 and a day camp from July 20-24.

Health officials believe more than 300 people were exposed during that time.

There have also been five cases confirmed from an exposure on July 19 at Loyal Order of Moose #2414. Health officials believe 30 people were exposed at the Kansas City lodge, located on Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The health department is now urging anyone who has visited these two locations during these time periods to quarantine immediately and get tested for COVID-19.

You can find testing events in Jackson County here.