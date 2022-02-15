KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri-Kansas City made it easier for everyone to get tested for COVID-19.

The university announced it partnered with Curative to open a new COVID-19 testing site on campus.

The mobile test unit is located at 5050 Oak Street, just north of the intersection of 51st and Oak. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Staff will conduct nasal PCR tests. The samples will be sent to a lab and patients will have results within two days.

The site will be open to students as well as the public. Appointments are available, but are not required.

UMKC is also planning to host on-campus vaccination clinics this winter and spring. The clinics will be held inside the UMKC Student Union at 5100 Cherry Street at the following times:

Feb 15: 1-5 p.m.

March 1: 1-5 p.m.

March 15: 1-5 p.m.

April 5: 1-5 p.m.

May 3: 1-5 p.m.

