UMKC student tests positive for coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student at UMKC has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Chancellor C. Mauli Agrawal.

In a letter to students and staff, Agrawal said that the university was informed of the positive test results Wednesday.

The student does not live on campus and is currently in isolation, according to the letter.

“UMKC is working closely with public health officials, who will reach out to people who may have had contact with the individual and provide guidance to anyone found to be at risk of contracting the virus,” Agrawal said.

The UMKC campus has been closed since earlier this month, when the University of Missouri System suspended in-person learning because of the pandemic.

UMKC students can contact the Student Health and Wellness Center at 816-235-6133.