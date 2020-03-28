Unified Government launches self-reporting website for people who think they have the coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and KCK has launched a website that allows people who think they are sick with the novel coronavirus to self-report their symptoms.

“The survey is easy to complete and will allow a representative from the Health Department to follow-up with you regarding your symptoms and provide valuable information,” according to KCK’s Facebook page.

Self-report your symptoms on the website, here.

The post suggests people call their doctor before filling out the form.

The launch of the website comes in tandem as Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced a statewide “stay-at-home” order. Wyandotte County had already issued a similar order in junction with Kansas City, Johnson County, Kan. and Jackson County last week.