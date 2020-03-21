Unified Government unveils coronavirus self-reporting tool for residents

3D art based in microscope images of the corona virus from the 2020 outbreak in Wuhan, China

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas has rolled out a new tool to allow residents to self-report suspected cases of coronavirus.

The tool, which you can find here, is available in English and Spanish and allows residents to report symptoms.

“This is the first tool of its kind in the Kansas City metropolitan region,” said KCK Mayor David Alvey.

“It allows our residents to help us identify and locate people who may be exhibiting signs of COVID-19, so they can be tested and get the medical attention they need. It’s a much-needed way for us to track locations and symptoms and, ultimately, the extent of the spread of COVID-19 in Wyandotte County.”

Once the information is filled out, it is sent to the Unified Government Public Health Department, who will follow up with patients.