University of Kansas Health System restricting most visitors beginning Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — In an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, the University of Kansas Health System will restrict most visitors.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, visitors will be dramatically reduced and not be allowed at all for most patients.

There are exceptions, including one guardian for minor patients, one support person for patients giving birth, one support person for patients with disabilities or impairments, one support person or driver for patients undergoing outpatient treatment.

Family members will also be able to visit patients nearing end of life.

Visitors will be screened before entering the building, including having their temperatures taken, according to University of Kansas Health System spokeswoman Jill Chadwick.

