University of Kansas offers incentives in hopes of convincing students to get COVID-19 vaccine

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The University of Kansas hopes if it sweetens the deal, more students will be convinced to get a COVID-19 vaccine when they return to school.

KU is offering students a chance to win free tuition, upgraded parking passes, free football and basketball tickets, and a number of other prizes. The prizes will be awarded through weekly drawings. They drawings happen every Friday starting Aug. 27. The final drawing will be held Oct. 29.

To qualify for the drawings, students must upload a completed vaccine card to Watkins Health Services. Instructions on how to upload the information is available on the Watkins website. Any student who has already had a vaccine is eligible to upload their card to be qualified for the drawings.

In addition, the first 4,000 KU students who receive their fist dose of the vaccine at an on-campus clinic or appointment will also get a $40 gift card to the KU Bookstore.

Students are also eligible for a $10 KU Dining gift card when they return and receive a second dose of the vaccine.

Students can schedule a vaccine appointment at Watkins Health Services through the Watkins Student Health Portal. The following walk-in clinics will also take place.

Saturday, Aug. 21 12 p.m.-2 p.m. Watkins Health Services building

Monday, Aug. 23 through Friday, Aug. 27 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Level 4 of the Kansas Union, Traditions Area

Tuesday, Aug. 31 3-7 p.m. Lobby, Ambler Student Recreation Fitness Center

Wednesday, Sept. 1 3-7 p.m. Lobby, Ambler Student Recreation Fitness Center



KU said the incentives were paid for using $235,000 of federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funding, along with donated items from other partners.