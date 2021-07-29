University of Missouri reinstates mask requirements starting Monday

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri reinstated its indoor masking requirements. As of Monday, Aug. 2, all students, faculty and staff will be required to wear a mask in classrooms, as well as meeting spaces where social distancing is not possible. This is regardless of vaccination status.

For the remaining indoor spaces on campus, people who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear a mask. The university recommends wearing a mask in these other indoor spaces even if you are fully vaccinated, which is aligned with latest CDC recommendations.

The University of Missouri said it will review the temporary mask requirement by September 15.