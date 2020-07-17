University releases interactive map showing risk of getting the coronavirus by county

CLEVELAND — What are the chances you’ll come in contact with someone infected?

Researchers at Georgia Tech developed a website to tell you exactly that, FOX8 first reported. The numbers are updated every day, enabling users to check the chances of coming into contact with COVID in crowds from 10 to 10,000 people.

For instance, consider what the site showed Thursday afternoon for a crowd of 100 people. In Cuyahoga County, you’d have a 90 percent chance of encountering someone with COVID-19. In Summit County, a 60 percent chance. In Wayne County, a 23 percent chance.

“We will say, given what is going on, if you join a group of 10 people, what is the risk one of them has COVID?” Georgia Tech professor Dr. Clio Andris said. “So, the goal is to help people plan. So, if you’re planning on having something like a wedding, you’ll know the exact risk of one of the attendees having COVID.”

To be clear, the map takes into account the population of a county, the number of confirmed cases, and the size of a crowd. There is no way to account for the impact of how many people might wear masks or stay six feet apart. But researchers also considered one more factor that could affect you in a crowd.”

“For every one case that is diagnosed, we are assuming there are ten undiagnosed cases,” said Dr. Andris.

In other words, the site considers more than just cases identified.

Georgia Tech isn’t the only university to experiment with risk factor. Harvard Institute of Global Health also put out their own map showing the risk of getting the coronavirus, which FOX4 reported on in early July.