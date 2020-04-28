US coronavirus cases top 1 million, new daily cases still high but plateaued

BALTIMORE — The number of positive coronavirus cases in the United States has topped 1 million, according to Johns Hopkins University’s interactive map.

The data from the Baltimore-based university shows that the number of total cases in the U.S. continues to grow at a high rate. However, the rate itself has plateaued and even started to decrease slightly across the globe.

The number of new cases jumped on April 24 to its highest count yet, topping 36,000 in one day. However, that spike is an outlier in a relatively flattened rate of new daily cases, which hovers between 25,000 and 34,000, a trend that has lasted for nearly a month.

Johns Hopkins labeled the trend “down,” along with most other hard-hit countries like Italy, Spain, the UK, Belgium and Iran.

The data reports 57,266 Americans have died from COVID-19, while 112,315 have reportedly recovered. The first-discovered coronavirus death in the U.S. happened just a little more than two months ago in California.

The U.S.’s mortality rate currently ranks fairly low in comparison with other hard-hit countries. 5.9% of the people who contract the coronavirus in the U.S. die.

That’s higher than Germany, which has a 3.9% mortality rate. However, it’s much lower than Belgium (15.4%), France (14.1%) and Italy (13.5%).

Cases in the U.S. may continue to pop up in large numbers for a while as testing expands across the nation. Both Kansas and Missouri have expanded testing across the state as deaths have trended downward, freeing health systems to test more strategically.

However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he thinks the country still needs to double its testing over the next several weeks in order to better identify and isolate the spread of the virus.