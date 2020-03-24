US now has 3rd-most positive coronavirus cases, rate of death remains relatively low

385646 01: This image of Earth’s city lights was created with data from the Defense Meteorological Satellite Program (DMSP) Operational Linescan System (OLS). Originally designed to view clouds by moonlight, the OLS is also used to map the locations of permanent lights on the Earth’s surface. (Photo by NASA/Newsmakers)

The number of positive coronavirus cases in the United States is growing exponentially as testing becomes more widespread and efforts to track down the virus increase.

The U.S. now has the third-most reported positive cases of any country in the world with more than 51,000, according to a map published by Johns Hopkins University. China has the most, with more than 81,000 positive cases, and Italy has the second-most with a little more than 69,000.

However, the same map shows that the U.S. has a relatively low rate of death in comparison with other countries experiencing a high number of positive cases.

With 677 reported deaths as a result of COVID-19 infection, the U.S. mortality rate is 1.3%. In comparison, Italy’s mortality rate is the highest at 9.8%.

Here is a list of the 10 countries with the highest number of positive cases, as well as the mortality rate associated with the virus.

China – 81,591 confirmed, 3,281 deaths, 4% death rate

Italy – 69,176 confirmed, 6,820 deaths, 9.8% death rate

U.S. – 52,145 confirmed, 677 deaths, 1.3% death rate

Spain – 39,676 confirmed, 2,800 deaths, 7.1% death rate

Germany – 32,781 confirmed, 157 deaths, 0.5% death rate

Iran – 24,811 confirmed, 1934 deaths, 7.8% death rate

France – 22,506 confirmed, 1,102 deaths, 4.9% death rate

Switzerland – 9,877 confirmed, 122 deaths, 1.2% death rate

South Korea – 9,037 confirmed, 120 deaths, 1.3% death rate

United Kingdom – 8,164 confirmed, 423 deaths, 5.2% death rate

This data was taken from the Johns Hopkins global cases map, which uses numbers from March 24 at 2:27 p.m, ET.