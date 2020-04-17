US Senator Jerry Moran says reopening economy will be based on science, not protests

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Reopening the economy has become a priority for a growing number of people, including U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, a member of the President’s Economic Recovery Task Force.

Moran is concerned about planned protests next week in both Kansas and Missouri.

The University of Kansas Hospital currently is caring for 35 COVID-19 patients, including 15 who are in intensive care.

And if protesters plan to flood the streets of downtown Kansas City, Mo., Monday to push back against the extended stay-at-home order, doctors at KU fear that could ignite a resurgence of the new coronavirus.

Similar protests also are planned for Topeka, Kan., and Jefferson City, Mo., next week.

Moran said he certainly understands people’s restlessness, and has heard from plenty of business owners, particularly in rural Kansas who worry they may not survive an extended shutdown.

“I would encourage people not to gather,” Moran said. “I’m all for public protest. It’s part of our democracy and people have every right to complain and suggest and encourage government to do different things than what’s being done. Or to support what’s being done. But it ought not be done by the gathering in large crowds.”

One of the big hurdles for re-opening the Kansas economy is having adequate testing to help public health workers identify and control the spread of the infection.

Kansas currently ranks last, compared to its neighboring states, in testing its population.

Moran said increasing the availability of COVID-19 tests in the Sunflower State remains a top priority for him.

The senator believes the White House task force will develop a common sense approach for returning our economy to a more normal state.

KU doctors believe the infection rate will peak here by the end of April and say the Kansas stay-at-home order through May 3 is prudent.