US tax filing deadline moved to July 15, Mnuchin says

Things to know for the October tax deadline

WASHINGTON — Americans will have an additional three months to file their taxes amid the coronavirus pandemic, the US Treasury Secretary said on Friday.

“We are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15,” Secretary Steven Mnuchin wrote on Twitter. “All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.”

He said he was acting at President Donald Trump’s direction.

The White House had announced previously they were deferring tax payments for 90 days, but that Americans would still need to file by April 15.

Now, the deadline will be extended into the summer.

Mnuchin said Americans with refunds should still file now.

“I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money,” he wrote.