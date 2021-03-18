Vaccinating Kansas: How to get a vaccine appointment today

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The number of COVID-19 vaccines available increases daily, but with all the options it’s difficult to keep up with how to schedule an appointment and who is eligible at each location.
Here are the clinics we know of happening this week, and how you can register to get a vaccine at each location. Appointments are needed at each clinic, unless otherwise noted. For walk-in clinics you’ll need proof of residency.
KANSAS
Who can get vaccinated now? As of March 29, 2021, everyone 16 years old and older qualifies for a vaccine. Teenagers 16 and 17 are only allowed to receive a Pfizer vaccine. That’s because the FDA’s emergency use authorization for Pfizer includes those ages. Moderna’s and Johnson & Johnson’s EUAs do not. Trials are under way to determine if all three vaccines are safe to give younger children.
Keep in mind that while the state says all adults are eligible for a vaccine, county health departments can still prioritize who receives a dose.
VACCINE CLINICS IN KANSAS THIS WEEK:
- The state of Kansas has transitioned its vaccine locator website to the CDC’s VaccineFinder tool.
- The CDC tool offers an interactive map to find vaccine providers and schedule appointments.
- Walk-in veteran clinics (No appointment needed)
- Veterans not enrolled in VA Health Care, contact the VA at 913-275-1408 or www.va.gov
- All veterans, spouses and caregivers are now eligible to be vaccinated through the VA
HEALTH DEPARTMENTS
- The Johnson County Health Department is scheduling vaccine appointments. Take these steps to make sure you’re on the list to be scheduled when a dose becomes available.
- Anyone who hasn’t already completed a previous survey should complete the new online survey here. It is open to all Phases. It’s also available en español.
- The new location for vaccines in Lenexa opened the week of March 22.
- Evening and weekend hours at the Lenexa clinic will begin the week of April 5.
- If you have questions call the Johnson County Community COVID-19 Hotline at 913-715-2819, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Wyandotte County Health Department is scheduling vaccine appointments.
- You can make an appointment online at WyCoVaccines.org, or call 3-1-1 for help.
- Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations available for all residents of the county age 16 and older.
- Former Best Buy Location
- 10500 Parallel Parkway
- Monday- Friday
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Former K-Mart Location
- 7836 State Avenue
- Monday- Friday
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Kansas National Guard Armory
- 100 S. 20th Street
- Monday- Friday
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Saturdays through April
- 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Former Best Buy Location
RETAIL LOCATIONS
Retail pharmacies are also providing vaccines.
- CVS
- CVS opened appointments to people in Kansas on March 19. You can make an appointment through the CVS app or online. COVID-19 vaccines are available at locations in:
- Kansas City, Kan.
- Lawrence, Kan.
- Leavenworth, Kan.
- Dillons Food Stores
- Use the vaccine assessment tool and search for available appointments online
- Health Mart Pharmacy
- Schedule an appointment online
- Central Care Pharmacy
- 8919 Parallel Parkway #250, Kansas City, Kan. 66112
- (913) 335-6000
- Kare Pharmacy Lansing Health Mart
- 2500 S. Fourth St., Leavenworth, 66048
- (913) 727-5273
- Hy-Vee
- Hen House
- Hen House locations expects to have additional appointments available starting March 19. You can make an appointment online using this site.
- Price Chopper
- Find a location and schedule an appointment at a Cosentino’s Price Chopper clinic
- Balls Price Chopper locations are also scheduling online for clinics. The next round of appointments will be available March 19th. You can make an appointment online.
- Sam’s Club
- Those interested in getting vaccinated do not need a membership, but must sign up for a guest account.
- Schedule an appointment online
- Walgreens
- Search for available appointments online
- Walmart
- Search for available appointments at the following locations:
- Bonner Springs: 12801 Kansas Ave.
- Kansas City: 2300 Metropolitan Ave.
- Lawrence: 550 Congressional Dr.
- Leavenworth: 5000 10th Ave.
- Olathe: 13600 S. Alden St.
HOSPITALS
- Advent Health
- Working with the Johnson County Health Department to schedule appointments. Complete an interest form online
- Check your patient portal to see if you have an invitation to a clinic
- Sign up for alerts on CoronavirusVaccineFacts.com
- HCA Midwest Community Vaccination Clinics
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- University of Kansas Health System
- Appointments available to all Kansas residents and workers of Johnson County age 16 and older
- Check your patient portal to see if you have an invitation to a clinic or make an appointment online.
- If you have never been a patient, call 913-588-1227, or follow the steps online to make an appointment
- Olathe Medical Center
- Set up or look in your patient portal for an invitation
- Complete an interest form with your county health department
- Saint Luke’s
- Appointments offered on first-come, first-served basis
- Must make appointment through My Saint Luke’s KC account. Appointments open as doses are received
HELP FINDING APPOINTMENTS
Help is available if you’re having trouble registering online or finding an appointment for a vaccine.
- Kansas City, Kan.
- KC residents can call 311 to schedule a vaccine appointment. Help is also available in Spanish.
- VaccineFinder.org
- This website can help you locate vaccine clinics and doses near you. After you select a location, the site will help you sign up for an appointment
- Follow @kcvaccinewatch on Twitter
- This bot account tweets as soon as appointments become available and links to sign up pages. You can sign up to get notifications every time the account posts.
WHAT TO TAKE TO YOUR APPOINTMENT:
- Wear a mask
- Take proof of identity or eligibility, if you have it. Some locations ask for it, others do not.
- Take your health insurance card, if you have one. Some locations ask for it, others do not.
- If you have a note from your doctor outlining a medical condition, take it. This note is not required at most sites.
- If you are eligible because of where you work, take proof of employment such as a badge or pay stub. Some locations ask for it, others do not.
LEARN MORE ABOUT COVID-19 VACCINES