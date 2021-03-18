Vaccinating Kansas: How to get a vaccine appointment today

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The number of COVID-19 vaccines available increases daily, but with all the options it’s difficult to keep up with how to schedule an appointment and who is eligible at each location.

Here are the clinics we know of happening this week, and how you can register to get a vaccine at each location. Appointments are needed at each clinic, unless otherwise noted. For walk-in clinics you’ll need proof of residency.

KANSAS

Who can get vaccinated now? As of March 29, 2021, everyone 16 years old and older qualifies for a vaccine. Teenagers 16 and 17 are only allowed to receive a Pfizer vaccine. That’s because the FDA’s emergency use authorization for Pfizer includes those ages. Moderna’s and Johnson & Johnson’s EUAs do not. Trials are under way to determine if all three vaccines are safe to give younger children.

Keep in mind that while the state says all adults are eligible for a vaccine, county health departments can still prioritize who receives a dose.

VACCINE CLINICS IN KANSAS THIS WEEK:

The state of Kansas has transitioned its vaccine locator website to the CDC’s VaccineFinder tool. The CDC tool offers an interactive map to find vaccine providers and schedule appointments.

Walk-in veteran clinics (No appointment needed) Veterans not enrolled in VA Health Care, contact the VA at 913-275-1408 or www.va.gov All veterans, spouses and caregivers are now eligible to be vaccinated through the VA



HEALTH DEPARTMENTS

RETAIL LOCATIONS

Retail pharmacies are also providing vaccines.

HOSPITALS

HELP FINDING APPOINTMENTS

Help is available if you’re having trouble registering online or finding an appointment for a vaccine.

Kansas City, Kan. KC residents can call 311 to schedule a vaccine appointment. Help is also available in Spanish.

VaccineFinder.org This website can help you locate vaccine clinics and doses near you. After you select a location, the site will help you sign up for an appointment

Follow @kcvaccinewatch on Twitter This bot account tweets as soon as appointments become available and links to sign up pages. You can sign up to get notifications every time the account posts.



WHAT TO TAKE TO YOUR APPOINTMENT:

Wear a mask

Take proof of identity or eligibility, if you have it. Some locations ask for it, others do not.

Take your health insurance card, if you have one. Some locations ask for it, others do not.

If you have a note from your doctor outlining a medical condition, take it. This note is not required at most sites.

If you are eligible because of where you work, take proof of employment such as a badge or pay stub. Some locations ask for it, others do not.

