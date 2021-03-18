Vaccinating Kansas: How to get a vaccine appointment today

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The number of COVID-19 vaccines available increases daily, but with all the options it’s difficult to keep up with how to schedule an appointment and who is eligible at each location.

Here are the clinics we know of happening this week, and how you can register to get a vaccine at each location. Appointments are needed at each clinic, unless otherwise noted. For walk-in clinics you’ll need proof of residency.

KANSAS

Who can get vaccinated now? As of March 29, 2021, everyone 16 years old and older qualifies for a vaccine. Teenagers 16 and 17 are only allowed to receive a Pfizer vaccine. That’s because the FDA’s emergency use authorization for Pfizer includes those ages. Moderna’s and Johnson & Johnson’s EUAs do not. Trials are under way to determine if all three vaccines are safe to give younger children.

Keep in mind that while the state says all adults are eligible for a vaccine, county health departments can still prioritize who receives a dose.

VACCINE CLINICS IN KANSAS THIS WEEK:

HEALTH DEPARTMENTS

  • The Johnson County Health Department is scheduling vaccine appointments. Take these steps to make sure you’re on the list to be scheduled when a dose becomes available.
    • Anyone who hasn’t already completed a previous survey should complete the new online survey here. It is open to all Phases. It’s also available en español.
    • The new location for vaccines in Lenexa opened the week of March 22.
    • Evening and weekend hours at the Lenexa clinic will begin the week of April 5.
    • If you have questions call the Johnson County Community COVID-19 Hotline at 913-715-2819, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Wyandotte County Health Department is scheduling vaccine appointments.
    • You can make an appointment online at WyCoVaccines.org, or call 3-1-1 for help.
    • Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations available for all residents of the county age 16 and older.
      • Former Best Buy Location
        • 10500 Parallel Parkway
        • Monday- Friday
        • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
      • Former K-Mart Location
        • 7836 State Avenue
        • Monday- Friday
        • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
      • Kansas National Guard Armory
        • 100 S. 20th Street
        • Monday- Friday
        • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
        • Saturdays through April
        • 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

RETAIL LOCATIONS

Retail pharmacies are also providing vaccines.

HOSPITALS

HELP FINDING APPOINTMENTS

Help is available if you’re having trouble registering online or finding an appointment for a vaccine.

  • Kansas City, Kan.
    • KC residents can call 311 to schedule a vaccine appointment. Help is also available in Spanish.
  • VaccineFinder.org
    • This website can help you locate vaccine clinics and doses near you. After you select a location, the site will help you sign up for an appointment
  • Follow @kcvaccinewatch on Twitter
    • This bot account tweets as soon as appointments become available and links to sign up pages. You can sign up to get notifications every time the account posts.

WHAT TO TAKE TO YOUR APPOINTMENT:

  • Wear a mask
  • Take proof of identity or eligibility, if you have it. Some locations ask for it, others do not.
  • Take your health insurance card, if you have one. Some locations ask for it, others do not.
  • If you have a note from your doctor outlining a medical condition, take it. This note is not required at most sites.
  • If you are eligible because of where you work, take proof of employment such as a badge or pay stub. Some locations ask for it, others do not.

LEARN MORE ABOUT COVID-19 VACCINES

