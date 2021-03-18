Vaccinating Missouri: How to get a vaccine appointment today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The number of COVID-19 vaccines available increases daily, but with all the options it’s difficult to keep up with how to schedule an appointment and who is eligible at each location.
Here are the clinics we know of happening this week, and how you can register to get a vaccine at each location.
MISSOURI
VACCINE CLINICS IN MISSOURI THIS WEEK:
This is a list of the public vaccination clinics happening on the Missouri side of the metro in the next week. Appointments fill up quickly. You must have an appointment to get a vaccine at each of these locations, unless otherwise noted.
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccine Navigator
- This site has vaccination clinics across the state. The sites change weekly.
- Once you fill out the form and qualify for a vaccine, the state will email information about clinics that have open appointments. Follow the instructions to schedule an appointment, or decline the invitation to reschedule for the next week.
If you want to see available locations and which vaccine they will administer, that information can be found on this site. It also updates weekly. These are only the locations in our area with appointments scheduled in the coming weeks.
- Grandview
- April 10
- 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Grandview High School, 2300 High Grove
- Drive-thru
- Register through Vaccine Navigator for this clinic
- Independence, MO
- Independence Center
- April 13
- 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Moderna
- Make appointment online
- April 14-16
- 11 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.
- Pfizer
- Make appointment online
- April 21-23
- 11 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.
- Pfizer
- Make appointment online
- April 13
- Independence Center
- Kansas City, MO
- GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- April 29-30
- 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Drive-thru clinic
- Register online through the Vaccine Navigator
- The Kansas City Health Department is hosting three vaccine clinics:
- Every Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. — 4 p.m.
- Smith-Hale Middle School: 9010A Old Santa Fe Rd.
- Former Gen-X store: 3100 Prospect Ave.
- Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center: 3700 Blue Parkway
- Make an appointment through the health department or call 311
- GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- Lee’s Summit
- April 14-15
- 12 p.m. — 8 p.m.
- Legacy Park
- Drive-thur
- Register online through the Vaccine Navigator
- North Kansas City
- April 15-16
- Register by completing vaccination interest form
- Peculiar
- April 23-24
- 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Raymore-Peculiar School, 20801 S School Rd.
- Drive-thru
- Register through Vaccine Navigator or Cass County Health Department for this clinic
- Warrensburg
- April 20-21
- 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Northside Christian Church, 500 North Ridgeview Dr.
- Smaller vaccination clinics are being held at various locations around town. To be notified when those clinics happen, register with Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator or your county health department.
RETAIL LOCATIONS
Retail pharmacies are also providing vaccines.
- Walmart
- Search for available appointments online.
- Blue Springs:
- 1700 North 7 Highway
- 600 Northeast Coronado Drive
- Cameron
- 2000 N. Walnut St.
- Excelsior Springs
- 2203 Patsy Ln.
- Gladstone
- 7207 North Missouri 1 Highway
- Harrisonville
- 1700 North State Route 291
- Independence
- 4000 S. Bolger Rd.
- 3411 S. Noland Rd.
- Kansas City
- 8551 N. Boardwalk Ave.
- 5261 N. Antioch Rd.
- 8301 N. Church Rd.
- 11601 East U.S. Highway 40
- 1701 W. 133rd St.
- Lee’s Summit
- 3410 SW. Market St.
- 1000 NE Sam Walton Ln.
- Raymore
- 2015 W. Foxwood Dr.
- Raytown
- 10300 East Highway 350
- Warrensburg
- 301 E. Cooper St.
- Sam’s Club
- Check your eligibility and register online, even if you’re not a member. Those who aren’t members can create a free guest account.
- Kansas City
- 8130 N. Church Rd.
- Health Mart Pharmacy
- Schedule an appointment online.
- Spalitto’s Pharmacy
- 3801 Independence Ave., Kansas City, Mo. 64124
- (816) 231-4717
- CVS
- Will begin vaccinating people in the metro in the coming days.
- Make an appointment through the CVS app for appointments at stores in Kansas City, Mo. and Sedalia.
- Hy-Vee
- Price Chopper
- Find a location and schedule an appointment at a Cosentino’s Price Chopper clinic.
HOSPITALS
- Cass Regional Medical Center
- First-dose clinic
- Open to all adults living or working in Missouri
- April 8-10
- Schedule appointment online
- HCA Midwest Community Vaccination Clinics
- Use Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator to register at these clinics
- Belton Medical Center
- Centerpoint Medical Center
- Lafayette Regional Medical Center
- Lee’s Summit Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- Use Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator to register at these clinics
- Kansas City VA
- All veterans, spouses and caregivers eligible
- KCVA Honor Annex, 4251 Northern Ave., Kansas City, Mo.
- Appointments are not required, but encouraged. Call 816-922-2619 to schedule
- Wednesday, April 7, 9 a.m. — 3 p.m.
- Friday, April 9, 8:30 a.m. — 3 p.m.
- Saint Luke’s Health System
- Sign up through Saint Luke’s patient portal. The hospital is using the portal to message patients when it’s time to schedule a vaccine appointment.
- Check your My Saint Luke’s KC account regularly. Appointments open as vaccine arrives.
- Truman Medical Center
- Take TMC’s interest survey and the hospital will call you to schedule an appointment
HELP FINDING APPOINTMENTS
Help is available if you’re having trouble registering online or finding an appointment for a vaccine.
- Kansas City, Mo.
- KC residents who are 65 and older can call 311 to schedule a vaccine appointment. Help is also available in Spanish
- You can also call the Kansas City Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 816-513-1313
- VaccineFinder.org
- This website can help you locate vaccine clinics and doses near you. After you select a location, the site will help you sign up for an appointment.
- Follow @kcvaccinewatch on Twitter
- This bot account tweets as soon as appointments become available and links to sign up pages. You can sign up to get notifications every time the account posts.
CURRENT ELIGIBILITY IN MISSOURI
The state is currently vaccinating people who qualify for: Phase 1A; Phase 1B -Tiers 1, 2 and 3; and Phase 2. That includes the following:
PHASE 1A:
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities and residents
- Home health, hospice, dialysis centers, urgent care
- Vaccinator staff and those administering COVID-19 testing
- Congregate community healthcare settings staff and residents
- EMS, including clinics, physicians, and home care providers
- All remaining healthcare providers, including emergency shelters, dental offices, school nurses, pharmacies, public health clinics, mental/behavioral health providers, and correctional settings.
- Clergy
- Unpaid healthcare workers, including family caregivers, providing in-home care
PHASE 1B – Tier 1:
- Administrators and other employees at federal, state and local public health agencies
- Emergency management and public works employees
- Local government employees in emergency management and public works agencies, identified nonprofit organizations designated as partner voluntary agencies.
- Employees defined in the emergency services sector not otherwise listed, including law enforcement, fire and rescue services, emergency medical services, emergency management, and public works.
PHASE 1B – Tier 2:
- Anyone aged 65 and older
- Adults with the following conditions:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD
- Intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down syndrome
- Heart conditions
- Immunocompromised from organ transplant
- Obesity (BMI >40kg/m2)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Type 2 Diabetes
PHASE 1 B – Tier 3:
- Education
- Teachers, faculty and staff in public, private, and nonprofit pre K-12
- Childcare staff working at licensed facility, licensed foster parents
- Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide communications services
- Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide services in the dams sector related to critical water retention and control services.
- Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide energy services, regardless of the energy source.
- Employees of certain food production and processing facilities
- Employees at grocery and convenience stores where groceries are sold
- Government in any branch at any level
- Information technology sector employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations
- Employees at nuclear reactors, materials and waste sector
- People who work in transportation including mass transit, highway and shipping
- Water and wastewater employees
PHASE 2:
- Accelerating economic recovery
- Disproportionately affected populations
- Homeless
WHAT TO TAKE TO YOUR APPOINTMENT:
- Wear a mask
- Take proof of identity or eligibility, if you have it. Some locations ask for it, others do not.
- Take your health insurance card, if you have one. Some locations ask for it, others do not.
- If you have a note from your doctor outlining a medical condition, take it. This note is not required at most sites.
- If you are eligible because of where you work, take proof of employment such as a badge or pay stub. Some locations ask for it, others do not.
LEARN MORE ABOUT COVID-19 VACCINES