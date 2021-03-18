Vaccinating Missouri: How to get a vaccine appointment today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The number of COVID-19 vaccines available increases daily, but with all the options it’s difficult to keep up with how to schedule an appointment and who is eligible at each location.

Here are the clinics we know of happening this week, and how you can register to get a vaccine at each location.

MISSOURI

VACCINE CLINICS IN MISSOURI THIS WEEK:

This is a list of the public vaccination clinics happening on the Missouri side of the metro in the next week. Appointments fill up quickly. You must have an appointment to get a vaccine at each of these locations, unless otherwise noted.

Missouri COVID-19 Vaccine Navigator

This site has vaccination clinics across the state. The sites change weekly.

Once you fill out the form and qualify for a vaccine, the state will email information about clinics that have open appointments. Follow the instructions to schedule an appointment, or decline the invitation to reschedule for the next week.

If you want to see available locations and which vaccine they will administer, that information can be found on this site. It also updates weekly. These are only the locations in our area with appointments scheduled in the coming weeks.

RETAIL LOCATIONS

Retail pharmacies are also providing vaccines.

Walmart Search for available appointments online. Blue Springs: 1700 North 7 Highway 600 Northeast Coronado Drive Cameron 2000 N. Walnut St. Excelsior Springs 2203 Patsy Ln. Gladstone 7207 North Missouri 1 Highway Harrisonville 1700 North State Route 291 Independence 4000 S. Bolger Rd. 3411 S. Noland Rd. Kansas City 8551 N. Boardwalk Ave. 5261 N. Antioch Rd. 8301 N. Church Rd. 11601 East U.S. Highway 40 1701 W. 133rd St. Lee’s Summit 3410 SW. Market St. 1000 NE Sam Walton Ln. Raymore 2015 W. Foxwood Dr. Raytown 10300 East Highway 350 Warrensburg 301 E. Cooper St.

Sam’s Club Check your eligibility and register online, even if you’re not a member. Those who aren’t members can create a free guest account. Kansas City 8130 N. Church Rd.

Health Mart Pharmacy Schedule an appointment online. Spalitto’s Pharmacy 3801 Independence Ave., Kansas City, Mo. 64124 (816) 231-4717

CVS Will begin vaccinating people in the metro in the coming days. Make an appointment through the CVS app for appointments at stores in Kansas City, Mo. and Sedalia.

Hy-Vee Schedule an appointment online.

Price Chopper Find a location and schedule an appointment at a Cosentino’s Price Chopper clinic.



HOSPITALS

HELP FINDING APPOINTMENTS

Help is available if you’re having trouble registering online or finding an appointment for a vaccine.

Kansas City, Mo. KC residents who are 65 and older can call 311 to schedule a vaccine appointment. Help is also available in Spanish You can also call the Kansas City Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 816-513-1313

VaccineFinder.org This website can help you locate vaccine clinics and doses near you. After you select a location, the site will help you sign up for an appointment.

Follow @kcvaccinewatch on Twitter This bot account tweets as soon as appointments become available and links to sign up pages. You can sign up to get notifications every time the account posts.



CURRENT ELIGIBILITY IN MISSOURI

Who can get vaccinated now?

The state is currently vaccinating people who qualify for: Phase 1A; Phase 1B -Tiers 1, 2 and 3; and Phase 2. That includes the following:

PHASE 1A:

Hospitals, long-term care facilities and residents

Home health, hospice, dialysis centers, urgent care

Vaccinator staff and those administering COVID-19 testing

Congregate community healthcare settings staff and residents

EMS, including clinics, physicians, and home care providers

All remaining healthcare providers, including emergency shelters, dental offices, school nurses, pharmacies, public health clinics, mental/behavioral health providers, and correctional settings.

Clergy

Unpaid healthcare workers, including family caregivers, providing in-home care

PHASE 1B – Tier 1:

Administrators and other employees at federal, state and local public health agencies

Emergency management and public works employees

Local government employees in emergency management and public works agencies, identified nonprofit organizations designated as partner voluntary agencies.

Employees defined in the emergency services sector not otherwise listed, including law enforcement, fire and rescue services, emergency medical services, emergency management, and public works.

PHASE 1B – Tier 2:

Anyone aged 65 and older

Adults with the following conditions: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD Intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down syndrome Heart conditions Immunocompromised from organ transplant Obesity (BMI >40kg/m2) Pregnancy Sickle Cell Disease Type 2 Diabetes



PHASE 1 B – Tier 3:

Education Teachers, faculty and staff in public, private, and nonprofit pre K-12 Childcare staff working at licensed facility, licensed foster parents

Employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations that provide communications services

Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide services in the dams sector related to critical water retention and control services.

Employees at public, private, or nonprofit organizations that provide energy services, regardless of the energy source.

Employees of certain food production and processing facilities

Employees at grocery and convenience stores where groceries are sold

Government in any branch at any level

Information technology sector employees at public, private or nonprofit organizations

Employees at nuclear reactors, materials and waste sector

People who work in transportation including mass transit, highway and shipping

Water and wastewater employees

PHASE 2:

Accelerating economic recovery

Disproportionately affected populations

Homeless

WHAT TO TAKE TO YOUR APPOINTMENT:

Wear a mask

Take proof of identity or eligibility, if you have it. Some locations ask for it, others do not.

Take your health insurance card, if you have one. Some locations ask for it, others do not.

If you have a note from your doctor outlining a medical condition, take it. This note is not required at most sites.

If you are eligible because of where you work, take proof of employment such as a badge or pay stub. Some locations ask for it, others do not.

LEARN MORE ABOUT COVID-19 VACCINES