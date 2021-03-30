Vaccine ‘hopping’ puts local providers in bind, could lead to wasted doses, experts warn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eager to make your appointment to get the COVID-19 shot?

Vaccinators say that’s good, but what they want people to stay away from is “vaccine hopping,” scheduling multiple appointments to get ahead of the game. Health experts said it can cause scheduling problems and possibly wasted doses.

“I’m 76 years old, so I didn’t want to catch that virus,” Kansas City resident Jorge said.

He was ready to make his appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I missed the first email, so it took about another week and then the second time I saw it and applied for it and got in,” Jorge said.

Like Jorge, many people are checking their emails for that one message that says it’s time to schedule an appointment to get the COVID-19 shot, but health experts said some people are scheduling multiple appointments.

“Having multiple appointments and only keeping one of them definitely causes challenges for us as a vaccinator,” Dr. David Wild, vice president of performance improvement at the University of Kansas Health Systems.

Health officials say they get it. People are ready to be vaccinated as soon as possible and as close to home as they can, but there’s not an immediate benefit.

“It’s not like you get your vaccine today and then six hours you’re completely immune,” Wild said. “And so, two or three days difference probably doesn’t matter much for most people, and it definitely helps not have to scramble at the last minute.”

Scheduling multiple appointments and only showing up to one also puts vaccinators in a bind.

On Facebook, the Bates County Health Center posted saying, “No show — no big deal, right?? Wrong. Once a vial of COVID-19 vaccine is opened, it must be used within six hours. So if you don’t show up for a scheduled appointment, vaccinators must scurry to find a replacement.”

Experts say if you really do find a better appointment, at least let your initial provider know.

“If you find that you can get in a week or two earlier somewhere, that’s probably good thing to consider,” Wild said. “But just make sure you let the place that you were scheduled first know that you won’t be coming.”