Veteran in their 60s dies of COVID-19 with immediate family virtually by their bedside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City VA Medical Center announced Monday that a patient in their 60s died due to complications related to COVID-19. This is the first patient at the medical center to die of the virus.

The hospital said in a news release that the patient died Sunday. The veteran was admitted into the hospital on April 1.

“Our team at the Kansas City VA Medical Center sends our deepest condolences to the Veteran’s family, friends, and loved ones,” Medical Center Director David Isaacks said. “We know this loss will be felt by our veteran patients as well as our staff. We urge everyone to continue being vigilant and supportive of each other as we all work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect each other, especially those most vulnerable.”

According to the hospital, the patient had been exposed to COVID-19 and began feeling symptoms about 10 days before they were admitted to the hospital.

The patients family could not be with them in their final days.

“Staff spent hours talking to the family through video, troubleshooting zoom, face time, and video editing so the family could be their virtually,” a spokesperson for the hospital said.

The veteran’s family made a video that hospital staff also played on repeat.

“The Veteran died with their immediate family virtually and VA family bedside,” the hospital said in their news release.