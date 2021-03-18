Vulnerable communities lacking technology or internet get help registering for COVID-19 vaccinations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People who are computer challenged or don’t have internet access, today are receiving help to register for COVID-19 vaccinations.

A unique partnership is helping serve vulnerable populations in the urban core.

Hy-Vee pharmacists are hosting another community vaccination clinic Monday at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

This time, to help folks who face hurdles with technology or navigating web based forms, Hy-Vee employees are making sure urban core Kansas Citians can get registered for this clinic.

Shots are available for anyone who is currently eligible in Missouri.

That includes those 65 and older, adults with cancer or other chronic medical conditions and critical infrastructure workers, like those who help provide food.

“Our emphasis here in the museum is to make sure those people of color, and black and brown folks, get here to make this less intimidating for people to get the vaccine,” said Kiona Sinks, community engagement manager for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. “We know historically in the black community, with the stigma against health, the health profession is not so great. So getting it here at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, as Bob Kendrick our president talked about, we hope that alleviates some of the tension and eases people to make their way to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum with our partners, Hy-Vee, to take advantage of the vaccine.”

About 650 people are expected to receive the vaccine at the museum on Monday.

Hy-Vee said it’s going to stage community clinics every Monday in the 18th & Vine District for the foreseeable future.

Registration at the museum ends at 3 p.m.

For those who can handle the online sign-up on their own, go to: NLBM.com to register for the clinic.