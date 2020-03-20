TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly gave a media address Friday morning about the potential economic impact of COVID-19 on the state, you can watch her remarks in the video player at the top of the page.

Here are a couple of developments related to coronavirus in Kansas over the past 24 hours:

Kansas lawmakers pass transportation plan seen as stimulus

Kansas legislators have approved a new, 10-year transportation program. Many lawmakers see the transportation bill approved Thursday as a much-needed, $10 billion stimulus to counter the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican-controlled Legislature made promising funding for highway, road and bridge improvements a priority as it tackled measures for addressing the new coronavirus and pushed to finish a $19.9 billion annual budget to keep state government operating after June. Lawmakers planned to finish what they considered their most pressing work before taking an early and unusually long spring break.

The transportation plan had broad bipartisan support in both chambers.

GOP Kansas lawmakers curb Democrat Kelly’s emergency powers

Kansas lawmakers have extended a state of emergency prompted by the coronavirus crisis after making sure it gave the GOP-controlled Legislature oversight over the actions of Democratic Gov. Kelly. The Senate voted 39-0 and the House voted 115-0 Thursday to approve a resolution to extend the state of emergency until May 1 and to allow legislative leaders to extend it further every 30 days.

Kelly declared a state of emergency last week, and without the resolution, it would have expired March 27. The Kansas health department says at least 34 people have tested positive for the virus in Kansas.

