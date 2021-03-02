We may be on the verge of an ‘amazing summer’ even with COVID-19

A healthcare worker holds vials containing doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus as South Africa proceeds with its inoculation campaign at the Klerksdorp Hospital on February 18, 2021. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A year after COVID-19 caused thousands of cities and towns to shut down, there is hope that we could return to life before the coronavirus.

Health experts said Tuesday it’s because the number of COVID-19 cases have dropped dramatically. They credit the fact that millions of people have been vaccinated against the virus, and most people are wearing masks and social distancing.

The outlook is so bright that Dr. Lee Norman, the Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, says he’s ready for a much better summer than we had last year.

“I’m hoping that by late spring we can pretty much go through the phases with all the over 16 or over 18 year-olds and have a relatively normal, maybe amazing summer,” Norman said during a Facebook Live with doctors at the University of Kansas Health System. “I would like us to have a period of time that we have good luck and good results converging to have a really great summer.”

He said to achieve that goal, everyone needs to continue what they’re doing.

Wear masks

Social distance

Wash your hands

It will also help that by late spring, Norman said he expected the state to be well into vaccinating people who are in Phase 3. He said it’s possible that with the thousands of doses of J&J vaccine coming to Kansas, by early summer the state may be able to open vaccination sites up to anyone who wants one.

Communities are tentatively moving that direction. Many have eased restrictions on bars and restaurants, as well as mass gatherings.

Norman said, while we’re moving in the right direction, it’s critical that we don’t relax too much and allow COVID-19 back into communities.

“I’m afraid that we could be lulled into complacency and end up allowing us to plateau off when we can continue to drive the numbers down,” Norman said. “We do not want it to plateau off.”