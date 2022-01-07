Weather, staffing and more contributing to COVID test struggles in KC area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The line for the COVID-19 testing site at the Heavy Construction Laborers Union off Prospect stretched from 79th Street to 75th.

Some in line said they’ve been desperately looking for tests.

“I was looking for about three days because most of them require appointments, and this is one of them that didn’t require an appointment,” Gloria Estrada said.

For many, desperate times call for desperate measures, like waiting in line for hours.

“We got here about 9:50 a.m. to get tested, and we’ve been in line since that long,” Tyson Bell said.

When FOX4 talked with Bell it was 12:45 p.m. Friday, and he still wasn’t at the front of the line.

Just as people have been challenged to find tests, local health agencies or testing providers are facing challenges of their own.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment closed its Overland Park and Leawood locations due to weather this week.

In Jackson County, Missouri, the health department made adjustments to its testing capabilities. Spokesperson Mariah Cox said they saw a huge demand for testing and they had to cut off walk-ins. Plus, the health department had issues with staffing shortages.

“We are seeing staff getting sick with COVID-19 at this time, just like everyone else is,” Cox said. “And this is impacting the number of staff we have available to offer testing.”

Three testing sites run by Curative also had to shut down Friday. There was a sign posted to the door at one of its sites stating, due to a shipment issue of test kits, they couldn’t provide services.

At Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center, the health care provide has been keeping an eye on its supply as demand has skyrocketed.

“We have had some supply chain issues and allocations of supplies,” Chief Clinical Officer Daniel Gillen said. “Currently our supply is fine.”

It’s been a struggle to find tests across the Kansas City area, but some hope more can be done to make it easier to get tested.

“I really think the government needs to do a little bit of a better job at getting supplies and centers like this open for the community just to make sure that we are safe,” Bell said.