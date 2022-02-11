KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new website developed by the Jackson County Health Department takes the guesswork out of when you need to quarantine if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

The health department calls it an online quarantine calculator. It takes information you provide, compares it to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and tells you if quarantine is necessary. It also tells you exactly how long you need to isolate.

The only information needed to use the site is whether you were exposed or tested positive for COVID-19 and if you are experiencing symptoms.

The site will also provide additional information about isolating that you may need to know.

The free quarantine calculator never asks for your personal information or name and you don’t need to register to use the website.