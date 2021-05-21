Weekend COVID-19 vaccination targets teenagers and anyone else who isn’t vaccinated

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A weekend COVID-19 vaccination clinic is focusing on teenagers, but anyone who isn’t already vaccinated is welcome.

The Kansas City Health Department will be open at 2400 Troost Ave. to give the COVID-19 shots from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Organizers say the weekend clinic is offered because they know it’s difficult for many people to make time during the week.

This vaccination clinic is open to anyone age 12 and older who hasn’t already been fully vaccinated.

Appointments are not needed to get a vaccine, but a parent, guardian, or an adult with written consent, must accompany anyone under the age of 18.

Walk-ins are also accepted during the week at the following locations:

East 31 st Street and Prospect Avenue (former GENX store)

Street and Prospect Avenue (former GENX store) 3700 Blue Parkway (Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center)

2400 Troost Ave. (KCMO Health Department)

The health department also offers evening vaccination clinics every Tuesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 2400 Troost Ave.